RHUTHS AFRICAN KITCHEN Wheaton
CATERING
Packages
- House Classic$199.00
1/2 Tray of Jollof 1/2 Tray of Fried Rice 1/2 Tray of Fried Chicken drumstick 1/2 Tray of Plantain (Feeds 10 people)
1/2 Tray of Jollof 1/2 Tray of Fried Rice 1/2 Tray of Fried Chicken drumstick 1/2 Tray of Plantain (Feeds 10 people)
- House Delux$275.00
1/2 Pan Stewed Croaker Fish 1/2 Pan of fried Chicken drumstick 1/2 Pan of Jollof Rice 1/2 Pan Of Fried Rice 1/2 Pan of puff puff (Feeds 10 - 15)
1/2 Pan Stewed Croaker Fish 1/2 Pan of fried Chicken drumstick 1/2 Pan of Jollof Rice 1/2 Pan Of Fried Rice 1/2 Pan of puff puff (Feeds 10 - 15)
- House Yummy$220.00
A delectable half tray brimming with fried stew, lovingly mixed with collard greens and tender spinach, all perfectly cooked alongside succulent boneless chicken thighs, smoked turkey, and savory dried fish. 1/2 tray of white rice 1/2 tray plantain
A delectable half tray brimming with fried stew, lovingly mixed with collard greens and tender spinach, all perfectly cooked alongside succulent boneless chicken thighs, smoked turkey, and savory dried fish. 1/2 tray of white rice 1/2 tray plantain
- House classic 2$235.00
1/2 Tray Jollof Rice 1/2 Tray Fried Rice 1/2 tray Plantain 1/2 tray Stewed fried Craoker Fish
1/2 Tray Jollof Rice 1/2 Tray Fried Rice 1/2 tray Plantain 1/2 tray Stewed fried Craoker Fish
Trays
- One Tray of Jollof Rice$80.00
- 1/2 Tray of Jollof Rice$40.00
- One Tray of Fried Rice$90.00
- 1/2 Tray of Fried Rice$45.00
- One Tray of White Rice$60.00
- 1/2 Tray of Stewed Beef$130.00
- 1/2 Tray of Chicken ( Drumstick)$60.00
- 1/2 Tray of Stewed Fried croaker Fish$90.00
- 1/2 tray of Vegetable Soup$100.00
A delectable half tray brimming with fried stew, lovingly mixed with collard greens and tender spinach, all perfectly cooked alongside succulent boneless chicken thighs, smoked turkey, and savory dried fish.
A delectable half tray brimming with fried stew, lovingly mixed with collard greens and tender spinach, all perfectly cooked alongside succulent boneless chicken thighs, smoked turkey, and savory dried fish.
- 1/2 Tray puff Puff$40.00
Individual packs
MEALS
- ATTIEKE With fried Fish and Vegetables$23.99
Attieke with vegetables boiled egg plantains and attieke sauce
Attieke with vegetables boiled egg plantains and attieke sauce
- FRIED YAM / PLANTAIN PLATTER (yam/plantain, fried pepper sauce, fried fish/meat)$23.99
- Plantain with fried fish$21.99
- Brown Beans With Plantain and Stew$17.99
- CatFish Peppersoup$15.99
- Grilled Tilapia$19.99
- Loaded suya fries$19.99
- Big Tilapia$25.00
- Tilapia Peppersoup$15.99
- Stewed Red Beans$12.99
- Yam Porriage (Asaro)$17.99
Asaro, also known as Yam Porridge, is a scrumptious Nigerian dish where yam is simmered in a richly seasoned pepper blend until it's tender and slightly chunky. This quick and simple meal is ideal for a hearty lunch or dinner.
Asaro, also known as Yam Porridge, is a scrumptious Nigerian dish where yam is simmered in a richly seasoned pepper blend until it's tender and slightly chunky. This quick and simple meal is ideal for a hearty lunch or dinner.
RICE & PASTA
RICE
- Fried Rice$16.99
- White rice with Beans and a side of stew$16.99
- Village Rice$17.99
- Grilled chicken combo$18.00
- Asun Rice with goat meat$25.99
- Jollof Rice with chicken and a can of soda$13.00
- Fried Rice with chicken and a can of soda$13.00
- JOLLOF RICE With plantain$16.99
- Grilled Salmon Combo$21.99Out of stock
PASTA
SOUPS & STEWS
SOUPS
- Egusi Soup$17.99
- Efo riro$17.99
- Cassava Leave with a side of white rice$16.99
- Ukazi soup$19.99
- Okra Soup$16.99
- Ogbono soup with Iyan$17.99
- Potato Leaves Soup$17.99
- Edikang Ikong$19.99
- Nsala/white soup$19.99
- Bitter Leave Soup$19.99
- Eru$19.99
- Peanut Butter soup$15.99
- Fish Pepper soup$14.99
- Goat meat pepper soup$19.99Out of stock
- Amala Abula$24.99